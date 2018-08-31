× Space station “stable” after leak

The International Space Station’s cabin pressure is holding steady after crews repaired a leak on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft attached to the orbital complex, Russia’s space agency said Friday.

Roscosmos’ executive director of manned programs, Sergei Krikalyov, said that the seal was “proving to be completely airtight,” after teams isolated and plugged a hole of about two millimeters in diameter. The crew was never in danger, according to NASA.

“At night, tests were held and the pressure was monitored for a lengthy period of time. Right now, the pressure is stable and no further leaks have been detected,” Krikalyov told state-run news agency TASS.

The Soyuz spacecraft is one of three spaceships currently docked at the space station.

NASA said on Thursday that the leak caused a minor reduction in cabin pressure on the ISS. Flight controllers at NASA Mission Control Center in Houston worked with their Russian counterparts to enable the repairs.

Former ISS Commander Scott Kelly, who recently spent an entire year in space as part of a study, tweeted that the leak might have come from a very tiny meteor.

“This leak seems to have resulted from a micrometeoroid impact.” Kelly tweeted, adding: “We’ve dodged a lot of bullets over the past 20 years. There’s a lot of space junk up there, a serious issue which needs to be addressed.”