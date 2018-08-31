PAX West gaming conference kicks off in Seattle to fans’ delight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The PAX West conference kicked off Friday in Seattle.

Thousands of fans of tabletop gaming, arcade gaming, and video gaming came to test new products or just play some of their favorite games with other enthusiasts.

Ashley and Trevor Hargrove came over from Bremerton for the conference.

"We're here to see new games, have some fun ... it's going to be great," Ashley said.

There are PAX conferences in Seattle, Boston, Melbourne, Philadelphia and San Antonio. But PAX actually started in Bellevue in 2004, before exploding in popularity.

PAX is actually sold out for every day except Monday, which is the final day of the show.