How Huskies receiver Aaron Fuller earned the right to wear No. 2

SEATTLE -- For the "purple and gold," two is more than just a number.

"We're really excited about getting No. 2 back into the mix" said Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen.

No. 2 is a reminder of the values that lead to success and exellence on and off the field.

"I don't think a lot of people even knew that number was retired" Petersen said. "And to get it back into it and draw attention to the Chuck family; I think is really a positive thing."

Chuck Carroll played for UW from 1926 to 1928. He tallied a school record of 17 touchdowns during his final season on Montlake. He's believed to be one of best football players the school has seen, and one of the most powerful men in Seattle history. In 1928 his number two jersey was retired. Now 90, years later, his family wanted it rewarded to a current player who shares the values Carroll was known for.

Wide reciever Aaron Fuller is that player.

"Pete stopped me in the hall and was smiling, so I was like 'Oh shoot something good has to happen'" Fuller said. "And he came up to me and was like 'Yeah we're un-retiring No. 2. You're the first option to get it.' And I was like 'This is big time. Yeah I'd love to get it.' And he kind of told me the background of it and stuff like that. So I started to learn about Chuck Carroll and all of the stuff he's done for the school and just around Seattle. I mean yeah it's big time. I got a prestigious award."

Fuller was one of four true freshman to play in the Huskies' season opener in 2016. He since has seen action in 27 games while starting eight.

The wide reciver wants to live up to Carroll's legacy and has just one thing on his mind as he gears up for the season.

"I just want to be a good leader ... for the team" Fuller said. "So I'm just someone that carries everybody. Sparks energy going, especially in practice. Stuff like that. But yeah just the leadership and just the explosives coming out of the offense. Just to lead the offense to a more promising future."