Young boy believed to be walking alone on SR 2 late at night struck by vehicle, State Patrol says

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A young boy believed to be about 5 years old was struck by a vehicle on State Route 2 late Thursday night when he apparently walked onto the trestle from 20th Street SE, the Washington State Patrol said.

Trooper Heather Axtman said, “The child is conscious & alert and transported by aid crews for injuries.”

The vehicle that struck the child pulled over, called 911 and was being interviewed, Axtman said.

It is unknown why a child so young was walking on SR 2 late at night.

“Lots of questions still remain, with not a lot of answers at this point,” she wrote shortly after 11 p.m.

She tweeted that troopers were trying to track down the boy’s parents.