Tukwila Education Association calls a teachers strike effective Wednesday, the first day of classes

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Education Association on Thursday called a teachers strike effective next Wednesday, the first day of classes in the new school year.

The teachers’ union said it held a four-hour bargaining session Wednesday with the school district, but came away without an agreement. No more bargaining sessions are scheduled until next Wednesday, which is also scheduled to be the first day of school.

Tukwila teachers had already voted overwhelmingly to authorize its union to call a strike if no tentative contract agreement was reached.

“The Tukwila School District has received approximately $4 million from the state of Washington that was specifically intended for certificated and classified salary increases,” the Tukwila Education Association said. “If the Tukwila School District chooses to spend this money in other ways, our community will not be able to retain and attract highly skilled educators.

“Tukwila students and families deserve the best educators in the region and this will only continue to happen if the Tukwila School District chooses to fairly compensate them,” the association said.

The Tukwila School District had no immediate comment.