Reward offered for ID of gunman who robbed 7-Eleven in West Seattle

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect who held a 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning.

Detectives say the suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic pistol that he kept pointed at the clerk of the store at 4812 Erskine Way SW the entire time.

"The thing that's scary to us is this looks like a real gun. He's nervous and I'm afraid he's gonna shoot somebody in a future robbery,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Police say the suspect also forced the victim to open the register with one hand. He wouldn’t let the clerk take his left hand off the counter.

Detectives describe the suspect as a black male, 18 to 21 years old, 5’07” tall. He was wearing a black coat over a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, blue fabric with a white horizontal stripe on his face, black pants, light gray canvas tennis shoes and white gloves.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that identifies the suspect. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information. You can also go to www.P3Tips.com.