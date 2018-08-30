Police searching for missing 60-year-old Renton man

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for the public’s help to find Mark R. Smith. The 60-year-old was reported missing by his son Tuesday evening from their home in the Northeast part of Renton.

Mark was last seen in the garage of their house on Pierce Ave NE around 5:05 p.m.

Officers and his family are concerned for Mark’s safety and well-being because of his current mental state. He has severe arthritis and back pain, which limits his mobility.

Mark is 5’10”, roughly 230 lbs with grey hair and a grey beard.

His son says his dad enjoys walking the trail on the South end of May Creek Park and generally prefers being isolated and close to nature.

Mark was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans, brown boots and a dark-colored hat.

Police say he left his cell phone at the house, but his wallet was gone. His son checked Mark’s bank accounts and there was no recent activity.

A check of local hospitals and Jails by officers yielded no results.

If you spot Mark, please call 911 immediately.