Police investigating attempted rape on Des Moines Creek Trail

DES MOINES, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an attempted rape of a woman walking on a trail in Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office said a man came up behind a woman who was walking on the Des Moines Creek Trail at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

He held what the woman thought was a gun to her back and then pulled her toward the bushes.

Authorities said the woman faked an injury and got away.

K9 units are at the scene.

There is no description of the suspect, at this time.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.