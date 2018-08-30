‘Oh, my God!’ woman exclaims as black bear jumps on hood of car, looks for way in

WINTHROP, Wash. — A black bear in a wooded area of north-central Washington looked for a way into an occupied car, even climbing up on the hood, frightening the woman inside. And it was all caught on video.

The bear encounter occurred about 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 just off Wolf Creek Road, about 6 miles northwest of Winthrop.

After looking for ways to open the side doors of the vehicle, the bear lumbered up on the hood. “Oh, my God, a bear’s on the car,” the woman inside the vehicle exclaimed.

But before long, as the woman nervously giggled, the bear turned and decided to try to get down.

“Oh, my God, there’s a bear butt,” the woman said.

Viewer Kyle Northcott provided the video of the incident.