At least 4 dead, dozens injured in New Mexico bus-truck crash, state police say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Four people were killed and dozens were injured Thursday in a head-on crash involving a Greyhound bus and a tractor-trailer in northwestern New Mexico, officials said.

The truck was traveling eastbound when it blew a tire, lost control, crossed the median and struck the westbound bus, which had 48 people on board, officials told reporters.

The crash occurred along Interstate 40 in McKinley County, near Thoreau, New Mexico State Police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending 10 investigators to the site.

Aerial footage by CNN affiliate KRQE showed the bus damaged on the front edge, but upright, in the grass median. Nearby was an overturned vehicle and what appeared to be a truck trailer on its side, with contents spilled on the median.

"Officers and EMS teams are still working the scene actively," state police tweeted.

Six patients were transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, said hospital spokesperson Cindy Foster. Three are in critical condition, according to Foster.

The Greyhound bus involved in the crash carried 47 passengers, the company told CNN affiliate KOAT. The bus was traveling from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

Video from the scene shows the greyhound bus with extensive damage to the front end, as well as an overturned semi-truck and what appears to be boxes of produces scattered across the roadway. Several people could be seen lying on the ground next to the bus.

State police confirmed three people from Colorado were among those killed in the crash.

The bus was due in Los Angeles Friday morning.

A National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate the deadly accident; they are slated to arrive Friday morning in New Mexico.

If you suspect someone you know to have been on that bus, the McKinley County Emergency Management has established a phone number for loved ones and family members looking for additional information: 505-722-2002.

