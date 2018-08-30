Meet No. 15: Brandon Marshall poised for comeback season in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. - Brandon Marshall admits his services were not in high demand this offseason.

“I didn’t have a ton of options,” he said. “People just count you out.”

The 6-foot-5, 232-pound receiver is looking to prove people wrong after signing with the Seattle Seahawks for his 13th NFL season.

After a disappointing campaign last year that was marred by an ankle injury, Marshall looks to regain his Pro Bowl form.

When asked by a follower on Twitter earlier this year what the proudest moment of his career is so far, he replied, “Winning this year’s Comeback Player of the Year.”

Marshall certainly has plenty of experience to lean on in that pursuit. He comes to Seattle as a six-time Pro Bowler with 12,215 receiving yards and 82 career touchdowns.

He was drafted in 2006 in the fourth round out of Central Florida by the Denver Broncos. He’s also played for the Dolphins, Bears, Jets and Giants.

In his rookie season, he only had 309 receiving yards and caught just two touchdown passes, although one came against the Seahawks. Things started to pick up for him after that, as he recorded 10 consecutive seasons with at least 700 receiving yards, with more than 1,000 yards eight times during that stretch.

Off the field, Marshall has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. He’s said he wants to help spread awareness to reduce the stigma of mental illness.