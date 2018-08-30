LIVE UPDATES: Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – There’s nothing on the line for the teams as a whole, but the opposite is true for a great many players.

With the preseason’s only cut-down date looming, the Seattle Seahawks are playing host to the Oakland Raiders at CenturyLink Field on Thursday evening. Kickoff is at 7, with Gameday pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. and a postgame show following on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

“We have a number of competitive situations where guys are battling,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this week. “We’re looking for guys that are trying to start, we’re looking at guys that are looking for playing time, we’re looking at guys that are trying to make the roster, we’re looking for guys for the practice squad. There’s all kinds of consideration, and that’s what that game’s for.”

Stay on this page for live updates, stats and commentary: