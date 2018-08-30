× CAPTURED: Pierce County ‘Operation Net Nanny’ suspect in custody

PIERCE COUNTY –The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force says Jaquail Roberson was arrested and booked into the Pierce County jail on Wednesday, August 29th.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist has charged the 29-year-old with Attempted Rape of a Child-2nd Degree, Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes and Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle.

In late July, the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force conducted an undercover ‘Operation Net Nanny’ in rural Pierce County to target child sex predators. The operation involved multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies, with officers posting and responding to advertisements on social media and internet websites known to cater to sexual encounters. Undercover detectives contacted or responded to men online. The conversations then moved from online to texting. Once it became clear that the men were looking for sex with a child, undercover officers arranged meetings. When the men arrived at the location, troopers arrested them. https://q13fox.com/2018/07/30/wsp-21-dangerous-sexual-predators-arrested-in-pierce-county-net-nanny-operation/