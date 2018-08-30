Woman attacked while walking trail in SeaTac; suspect still on loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. -- A woman was attacked at Des Moines Creek Park in SeaTac Thursday morning, and the suspect is still on the loose and possibly armed, police said.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott, spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office, says a 38-year-old woman was walking a trail at the Des Moines Creek Park at around 10:30 a.m.

Abbott says a male suspect approached the woman from behind, held what is believed to be a gun against her back and then tried to drag her into the bushes.

“It’s scary for anybody it’s a scary situation, and that’s why we’re trying so hard to find this suspect,” he said.

Abbott says the victim faked a cramp and used the distraction to get away unhurt.

For hours, law enforcement searched the park, but did not find anything.

For some people using the park, this is a nightmare situation for them.

“Sometimes I think that someone might be in the bushes,” said Mary Johnson.

Johnson says she’s been concerned while walking in the park alone before, due to how secluded it is. She says after this incident she will make changes to her routine.

“I’m thinking I’m not going to walk anymore by myself,” she said.

The suspect is a man and wore a dark-colored hoodie. No other information is available about the suspect.