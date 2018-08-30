13th cat found mutilated in Thurston County, authorities say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACEY, Wash. -- A 13th cat was found mutilated Thursday in Thurston County, police said. This one was found off Steilacoom Road SE near Salmon Lane SE, east of Lacey.

"A homeowner found the cat and called it in," Thurston County sheriff's detective Ben Elkins said, adding that the owner of the cat has not yet been identified. The person who found it was not the owner.

Elkins said it does appear to be "the same MO as the other cases."

No other details were immediately available.

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person mutilating cats in Thurston County was increased to $36,000.

Thurston County Animal Services is the primary investigator, but many agencies are working on this.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.