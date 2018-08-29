× Seattle Police searching for silver Honda Pilot following Rainier Valley shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to to find this vehicle believed to be a silver Honda Pilot and to identify the owner after a shooting in the 7400 block of Rainier Avenue South in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 12th.

The 20-year-old victim was returning home from work and looking for a place to park when he spotted an open space behind an occupied silver SUV. The victim pulled next to the SUV and then put his vehicle in reverse, preparing to parallel park. The occupants of the SUV fired shots at the victim’s car, striking him multiple times. The victim, whose car was already in reverse, accelerated his car and crashed into another vehicle. The SUV fled the scene.