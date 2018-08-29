Seahawks reportedly sign Tyler Lockett to 3-year, $38 million extension

RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks on Wednesday signed wide receiver Tyler Lockett to a 3-year extension, according to NFL.com.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said the deal is worth up to $37.8 million, with $20 million guaranteed.

#Seahawks are extending WR Tyler Lockett: three years with a base value of $31.8 million, max value of $37.8 million and $20 million guaranteed, source says. Another deal the team wanted to get done before the season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2018

Lockett was Seattle’s third-round pick back in 2015 and has 137 catches for 1,800 yards and nine touchdowns. He was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal which paid $1.9 million.

The Seahawks may rely upon Lockett more this season after Doug Baldwin said a knee injury could affect him for the rest of the season.