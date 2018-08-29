Report: Packers trade QB Brett Hundley to Seahawks for 2019 draft pick

RENTON, Wash. — It appears that Russell Wilson will have a new backup.

According to multiple reports, the Seattle traded a 6th round 2019 draft pick to Green Bay for Brett Hundley.

The #Seahawks traded a 6th rounder in exchange for #Packers QB Brett Hundley, I’m told — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

Hundley started nine games for the Packers last season after Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. He threw for more than 1,800 yards and nine touchdowns, but he also had 12 interceptions.

It’s unclear what will happen with the Seahawks’ current backup, Alex McGough, who has been backing up Wilson this preseason.