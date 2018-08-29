× Lynnwood hiker found dead in the Cascades

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – A Lynnwood man who left Monday for a day hike to Blanca Lake in the Cascades was found dead on Tuesday. His death appears to be accidental, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Search and rescue team began searching for the 33-year-old man after midnight Tuesday when family members said he didn’t return home.

About 10-hours later search and rescue crews found the man in a nearby stream that connects to Blanca Lake.

The lake is about 50 miles northeast of Seattle.

Identification of the decedent, as well as cause and manner, will come from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.