Kent teachers reach agreement with district, likely avoiding strike

KENT, Wash. -- Kent teachers have reached a tentative contract agreement with the district, likely avoiding a strike before school begins Thursday.

The Kent Education Association share the news Wednesday morning. No specifics on the agreement were immediately given, but the deal likely includes significant pay raises for educators.

Kent teachers had voted to strike if no deal was reached before the first day of school.

Members of the union are expected to meet Wednesday afternoon to vote and finalize the deal.

Kent isn't the only districting still in negotiations with teachers. Districts and unions across the state are negotiating new pay scales due to new school funding legislation. The Legislature this year added nearly another $1 billion for teacher salaries.

Teachers in Seattle voted Tuesday to authorize a strike unless an agreement is reached with the state's largest district by the time school resumes Sept. 5.

School was also canceled Tuesday for about 27,000 students in Evergreen Public Schools and 3,200 students in the Washougal School District.

Classes won't start as scheduled Wednesday for 6,500 students in Longview Public Schools as teachers hit the picket lines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.