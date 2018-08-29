Healthy Living: Kid-Friendly Back-to-School snacks & lunches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER NO-BAKE ENERGY BITES

These chocolate peanut butter no-bake energy bites taste just like a cookie, although they are full of protein and naturally sweetened.

TOTAL TIME: 15 MINS PREP TIME: 15 MINS COOK TIME: 0 MINS

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup (dry) oatmeal (I used old-fashioned oats, although use gluten-free oats if making this GF)

2/3 cup toasted unsweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup ground flax seed

1/3 cup honey or agave nectar

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Stir all ingredients together in a medium bowl until thoroughly mixed. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least half an hour, to make the mix easier to handle and mold.

Once chilled, roll into balls of whatever size you would like. (Mine were about 1″ in diameter.) Store in an airtight container and keep refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Makes about 20-25 balls.

*If the mix seems to dry, add in an extra tablespoon or two of honey or peanut butter. If the mix seems too wet (which may happen if you use natural peanut butter), add extra oatmeal.

From the website: Gimme Some Oven