Emergency bridge work, multi-car crash cause big delays on I-5 southbound in Seattle

SEATTLE – Emergency repair work on the Ship Canal Bridge and a crash near Interstate 90 caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-5 in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews began working to patch a hole in the Ship Canal Bridge deck shortly after noon, wrapping it up shortly after 4 p.m. Backups remained after the lengthy closure, however.

To make matters worse, two trucks were involved in a multi-car collision near I-90. That crash shut the freeway down to one lane.

There was no word on injuries in that crash, which crews cleared at about 4:50 p.m.