Crews pull woman’s body from Puget Sound near Mukilteo Lighthouse

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Authorities pulled a woman’s body from the water Wednesday near Mukilteo Lighthouse Park.

According to the Mukilteo Police Department, the body of an elderly woman was discovered around 11:00 a.m. in Puget Sound waters just west of the park.

The victim has not yet been identified. She was described as an elderly female wearing a burgundy top, white shirt, burgundy pants and a black fleece vest.

The body was taken to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

