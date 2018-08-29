Crews pull woman’s body from Puget Sound near Mukilteo Lighthouse

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Authorities pulled a woman’s body from the water Wednesday near Mukilteo Lighthouse Park.
According to the Mukilteo Police Department, the body of an elderly woman was discovered around 11:00 a.m. in Puget Sound waters just west of the park.
The victim has not yet been identified. She was described as an elderly female wearing a burgundy top, white shirt, burgundy pants and a black fleece vest.
The body was taken to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.
47.948747 -122.306205