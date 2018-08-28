Technical issue impacting 911 calls in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Technical issues were causing small delays in connecting callers to emergency 911 services in Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department released the following statement just before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28:

"Our 911 Center is experiencing temporary technical issues. If you are calling 911 from a cell phone in Seattle, it is taking up to 30 seconds to connect to one of our operators. Please do not hang up. Please wait through the pause and you will be connected."

— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 28, 2018

