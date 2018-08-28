Seattle teachers to consider strike over compensation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – More than 180 local teacher unions in Washington state are still in contract negotiations demanding better pay, and many could strike if those demands aren't met.

Teachers in Longview, Evergreen and Washougal are already on strike and Camas and Sultan educators voted Monday night to authorize strikes if an agreement isn't met by the time school begins next week.

The state's largest school district, Seattle, was scheduled to vote Tuesday night on a strike authorization just three years after their last one. Those teachers were on strike for five days in 2015, and received pay increases of 9.5 percent over three years. Now, three years later, would they consider striking again?

“I think anything is possible,” said Phyllis Campano, president of the Seattle Education Association (SEA).

Campano says union leaders could compel its members to vote to authorize a strike before the beginning of Seattle’s school year.

“There are three other districts that are on strike, we understand there are two more possibly going today and then there are 180 other districts still negotiating. So this is really a statewide issue,” she said.

Other large districts across the state like Lake Washington, Highline and Bellevue already negotiated teacher pay. Schools there are expected to open on time as scheduled.

But the SEA says this year negotiations have stalled on teacher’s pay.

“We know there is money to build competitive salaries to keep educators here,” said Campano.

It may seem like déjà vu because Seattle teachers did strike back in 2015.

This time around, even after the Legislature ponied up more money for teacher salaries statewide, union leaders in Seattle claim the high cost of living means attracting and retaining new teachers in the state’s largest district has become more difficult.

And while negotiations could stall and lead to a strike – the Seattle Education Association believes lawmakers may have to pony up even more cash for teachers to keep this from happening again.

“I think maybe in November we need to go back to the drawing board at the Legislature so this doesn’t happen again.