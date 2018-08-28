Seattle man arrested after 4 kids ejected from car in suspected DUI crash

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy was killed and three other children seriously hurt Monday in a suspected DUI crash on a Washington highway.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a Mazda Tribute was heading east on SR 970 near Cle Elum when the car left the road, rolled down an embankment and landed upside-down.

Troopers identified the driver as a 51-year-old man from Seattle. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Four children were ejected from the SUV. A 13 -year-old boy died at the scene.

Three other boys, ages 12 and 13, were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately known.

None of the children in the car were wearing a seat belt, according to WSP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Trooper recommended one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. The Kittitas County Prosecutor’s Office will determine which charges should be filed.