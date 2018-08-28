× DUI driver causes crashes in 2 counties, including hitting family of 5, WSP says

BREMERTON, Wash. – Washington State Patrol troopers say they arrested a 56-year-old Silverdale man on Tuesday morning after he caused accidents in two counties while driving under the influence.

The man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit and run, and reckless driving.

The WSP said the first crash happened just before noon at the interception of Highways 3 and 300 in Belfair. Troopers said the man pulled out of a Safeway parking lot in his 2004 GMC Sierra and hit a Ford Flex carrying a family of five.

The family – a 30-year-old man, 35-year-old woman, and children ages 1, 3, and 4 – were all OK.

Witnesses said they saw the man speed north on Highway 3. About two miles up the road, witnesses said they saw the speeding truck drive off the road to the right and roll over.

The driver hurt his back and was sent to the hospital. Charges were referred to the Kitsap County and Mason County prosecutor’s offices.