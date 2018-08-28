Possible unexploded mine found floating in Port Orchard Bay; public in vicinity urged to seek shelter

PORT OF BROWNSVILLE, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday it had set up a 1,500-yard safety zone around a device believed to be an unexploded mine floating east of Brownsville Marina.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said, “We are asking those that live along the shoreline between Illahee Dock and Keyport to shelter in place. Bring animals inside and stay off the beaches.”

Explosives disposal experts from Naval Base Bangor were on scene and in charge of the ordnance, the Coast Guard said.

Photos submitted to the Kitsap Sun by readers showed a round, rusted object with rods protruding from it. One photo showed divers inspecting the device.

Brownsville is located a few miles south of Naval Base Kitsap — Keyport’s torpedo testing range. The Navy was not immediately able to respond to a request for information.

No other details were immediately released.