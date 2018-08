EVERETT, Wash. – Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an explosion at an Everett hotel on Monday afternoon.

Everett police said a candle set off a butane canister in a room at the Delta Hotel by Marriott. The hotel is in the 3100 block of Pine St.

One victim was sent to Harborview Medical Center and the other was sent to Providence Hospital.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.