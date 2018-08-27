× Seattle teachers to vote Tuesday whether to authorize a possible strike

SEATTLE — Highline Public Schools in Burien and the teachers’ union reached a tentative contract agreement, officials announced Monday. But teachers in Sultan voted to authorize a possible strike and Seattle teachers were expected to consider such a vote on Tuesday.

The Highline school district released no details.

“This contract reflects the high value we place on educators and their service to our students,” Highline Superintendent Susan Enfield said. “Under this agreement, we continue our commitment to increasing educator pay in order to offer a competitive wage and to attract and retain the best teaching staff.”

“The HEA bargaining team is pleased to bring forward an agreement we believe our membership will ratify and be proud of,” said Sue McCabe, Highline Education Association president.

But Sultan teachers voted Monday to authorize a strike on Saturday if a tentative contract agreement is not reached by then. Classes in Sultan are scheduled to start on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Seattle Education Association said Seattle teachers would meet at Benaroya Hall at 5 p.m. Tuesday to vote on a recommendation that they authorize a strike if a tentative contract agreement is not reached by the start of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Our SEA Rep Assembly unanimously recommends to our SEA General Membership to authorize a strike, if a tentative agreement is not reached by start of school on Sept 5. The membership will convene and vote on this recommendation tomorrow at Benaroya Hall. Meeting begins at 5pm. — Seattle EA (@SeattleEA) August 28, 2018