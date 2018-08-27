Seven recent fires in Kitsap County believe to be linked

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. – Kitsap County officials are asking for the public’s help as they try to solve seven suspicious fires they believe are linked.

The string of fires began Aug. 17, and all are in the Illahee Preserve or along Highway 303 between N.E. Riddel Rd. and N.E. McWilliams Rd.

“These fires are thought to be related due to their proximity and method of ignition,” Kitsap County fire marshal David Lynam said in a statement. “This is an extremely dangerous time for this kind of activity. Resources are stretched thin, vegetation is dry, and there’s not much rain forecast.”

All of the fires at this point have been vegetation fires, and none have reached buildings.

“Several individuals have described seeing a white male, mid-twenties, six feet tall, very thin, wearing a hooded jacket near the fires over the weekend,” Lyman said. “We are interested in talking with that person.”

If you see anything suspicious, call 911. If you have any information, call the fire marshal’s office at (360) 337-4442.