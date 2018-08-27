× Missing Washington woman found dead on Oregon coast

CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) — The body of a Washington woman who was reported missing more than a week ago has been found on the Oregon coast, authorities said Monday.

Chrystal D. Chipman, 47, was found dead several miles from her vehicle, which was parked in a wooded area east of Newport. A logger working in the area spotted the vehicle.

Centralia police said Monday that there were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, which was found Friday by a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy.

Centralia police had earlier asked for the public’s help in locating Chipman, saying she has a history of medical issues that required medication. She was reported missing Aug. 18.