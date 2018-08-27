American Legion demands flags lowered for McCain

WASHINGTON – The American Legion is demanding that President Donald Trump issue a proclamation honoring Sen. John McCain’s heroism, and order the nation’s flags to be flown at half-staff.

The nation’s largest veterans’ service organization urged Trump in a statement Monday to follow longtime protocol following the deaths of prominent government officials.

The group noted that Trump issued presidential proclamations commemorating the deaths of first lady Barbara Bush and pastor Billy Graham. McCain, who died Saturday at 81, is a decorated Vietnam War hero who spent more than five years as a prisoner-of-war and served in the Senate for six terms.

Trump tweeted condolences to McCain’s family, but did not mention McCain or issue any statement.

The American flag at the White House was lowered to half-staff on Sunday. But it flew at full staff on Monday.