Suspect leaves Overlake Medical Center, steals Tri-Med van

Bellevue, WA– Bellevue Police are searching for a suspect that stole a Tri-Med wheelchair van from Overlake Medical Center Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to a hotel disturbance around 1:30 P.M. and found a man in the hotel’s lobby acting erratic. While investigating the disturbance, officers found that man had warrants out of Bothell for non-violent crimes.

As the man was being taken into custody, he told police that he had swallowed some heroin. Officers transported the man to Overlake Medical Center for treatment.

After being at hospital unsupervised, the man left, and took a Tri-Med wheelchair van that had the keys in the ignition. Police say while they typically stay with suspects for treatment, they didn’t during today’s incident because of staffing issues.

Police are investigating the situation and are working to make contact with suspect.

Tri-Med operates the wheelchair service vehicle, and says that patients weren’t inside the van during today’s incident.