Seattle Storm to face Phoenix Mercury in WNBA semifinals

SEATTLE — After sitting out the first two rounds of the WNBA playoffs, the Seattle Storm now know which team they’ll face in the semifinals.

The Storm will face the Phoenix Mercury. Tip-off is at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26 at Seattle’s KeyArena.

“Seattle is the No. 1 team in the league. Breanna Stewart has had a fantastic season,” Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello said. “They have a really strong five and good bench that can come in. We haven’t played Seattle with the lineup we have. We know it’s a five-game series. We’ll focus on that first game.”

Seattle (26-8) closed the season winning eight of the last nine and will begin the playoffs in the semifinals with byes through the first two single-elimination rounds and home-court advantage throughout.

Breanna Stewart and Crystal Langhorne had 15 points each to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 84-68 in the regular-season finale for both teams Sunday.

Sue Bird sat out the game and Stewart played just 13 minutes in the game that had no effect on the Storm’s No. 1 playoff seed.

