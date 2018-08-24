Carjacking in Seattle leads to missing person alert, rollover accident involving police car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A carjacking of a BMW sedan in Seattle's International District Friday night prompted a short-lived alert for a missing developmentally disabled man who had been a passenger in the car when it was stolen. He was later found safe.

Meanwhile, a Seattle police officer responding to the report of the carjacking tried to turn around on I-5 when his car was hit by a pickup truck and the police car was knocked on its side. The officer and two men in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

After the BMW was stolen, with William Connor, 33, still in the passenger seat of his mother's car, police put out an alert for the missing man. Police said Connor was in the BMW at King and Maynard streets when the car was stolen at 6:45 p.m.

But later, police said Connor was found safe in Pioneer Square, after someone recognized him from the photo put out by police.

Police were still looking for the stolen car and the thief who took it.

The car is a silver 2012 BMW 328i convertible hardtop with Washington license AXL6052.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s.

If seen, you are asked to call 911.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.