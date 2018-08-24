Reshawn Phillips: Horrible words on head show wanted sex offender’s hate for law enforcement

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

The words ‘F*** Pigs’ written on this wanted sex offender’s forehead show the hate Reshawn Phillips has for law enforcement.

He has no decency for children either — convicted twice for sexually assaulting a child in Wisconsin: First in 2003, then again in 2009.

Now, he has a federal warrant for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in Spokane County — and has U.S. Marshals hunting him.

He’s been convicted of failing to register before.

Phillips goes by the strange fake name ‘Reshawn Magnificent El’, as well as:

‘Malik Mutula’

‘Ray Shawn Noel’

‘Shawn Phillips’

He’s 29 years old, 6’2” and weighs 290 pounds.

Those hateful words on his forehead were written with a sharpie pen, but the slew of tattoos he’s got all over his body are permanent, including ‘Karma’ under his throat.

If you know where he’s hiding, call the hot line at 1-8002-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit the information on your smart phone.

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.