MISSING: Centralia Police searching for Crystal Chipman, truck with unique window decal



Centralia Police are looking for a missing woman who vanished last weekend — and they’re hoping someone might know something about where she’s gone.

Crystal Chipman was last seen before noon on Saturday, August 18th

She’s 47 years old, 5’6” and weighs 150 pounds.

Her family says Crystal has a history of medical issues that require medication.

Detectives say she could be driving the white 2013 Ford F-150 shown above, with plates of C53560F. The truck has a large decal in the back window that says ‘Fear No Fish,’ like the one shown above.

Detectives and her family are all really hoping to find Chipman. If you’ve seen her or know anything about where she might be, call 911, or contact Centralia Police Det. Patricia Finch at (360) 623-8341, or pfinch@cityofcentralia.com