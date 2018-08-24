Miguel Garcia-Montejano: Not hard to spot ‘Lazy’ with face full of tattoos

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Miguel Garcia-Montejano — a.k.a. ‘Lazy’ — is a ‘High-Violent’ gang member who’s breaking probation in the Tri-Cities on a felony domestic violence assault conviction.

Department of Corrections officers say his victim’s in hiding, in fear for her life.

‘Lazy’ is known to carry firearms and is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

He’s been busted for meth.

His body’s just as filled with ink as his head.

He’s 27 years old, 5’9” and weighs 215 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, call the hot line at 1-8002-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit the information on your smart phone.

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.