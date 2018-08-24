× Meet No. 88: Will Dissly drafted for blocking skills, but catching on in pass game as well

RENTON, Wash. – Will Dissly was widely considered the best blocking tight end in the 2018 NFL Draft.

But the Seahawks have been just as impressed with the rookie’s hands.

“He probably looked better in the passing game than we had expected,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We saw him catch the ball well, but he just looked really clean running routes, so that was great.”

Dissly didn’t have to move far after the Seahawks selected him in the fourth round, having spent the previous four seasons at the University of Washington.

The 2013 Montana high school player of the year originally committed to Boise State before following coach Chris Petersen to Seattle.

He actually began his college career as a defensive end before transitioning to tight end his junior season.

Dissly says he’s just trying to add value to the Seahawks’ organization anyway he can, whether that means blocking or catching.

So far, he continues to impress.

“Very bright kid,” Carroll said. “He can obviously pick stuff up right away.”