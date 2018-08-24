LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – If you only watch one preseason game, this is the one to pick.
The Seattle Seahawks plan to play most of their starters into the third quarter on Friday night against the Minnesota Vikings, as both teams take a hard look at what they have as the regular season approaches rapidly.
Coach Pete Carroll said this week that the team plans specifically wants to stretch out the starters; clean up the red-zone offense; and learn more about some of the players on the bubble.
“We’ll still look at some guys, and try to see some guys that are gonna make a bid to make the club,” Carroll said.
Stay on this page all evening for live stats, updates and commentary:
OL coach Mike Solari kept starting RG D.J. Fluker as last #Seahawks player on field at end pregame, talking to him, putting both hands on front of Fluker's shoulder pads before they went in. Fluker dislocated pinkie finger 6 days ago, Carroll said he really wants to play tonight
WR Amara Darboh is in full uniform running routes pregame here at MIN. Carroll said 2017 pick won't play coming off injury. 2017 pick needs to get on the field, pronto, to keep a roster spot for regular season.
Will we see Alex McGough with the second-string offense tonight? “I hope so,” Dave Wyman says on the pregame show. “He’s been really good. I know he’s made some mistakes in practice, and they’ve kinda kept it simple for him, but he’s at 76 percent completion percentage in the last two preseason games.”
A lot of people didn’t think George Fant would make the move to right tackle, our Dave Wyman says. “George has taken every challenge and met it. Hopefully, this will push Germain Ifedi.”
A reminder that J.R. Sweezy won't play tonight but he's now competing with Pocic at LG. Which means Rees Odhiambo moves to backup RG. That's important if D.J. Fluker is limited tonight with a dislocated finger. #Seahawks
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) August 24, 2018
If the @Vikings aren't trolling the @Seahawks with their convenient Gameday cover photo, I'm not sure what to call it. Coincidence?
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) August 24, 2018
