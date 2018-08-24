LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – If you only watch one preseason game, this is the one to pick.

The Seattle Seahawks plan to play most of their starters into the third quarter on Friday night against the Minnesota Vikings, as both teams take a hard look at what they have as the regular season approaches rapidly.

Coach Pete Carroll said this week that the team plans specifically wants to stretch out the starters; clean up the red-zone offense; and learn more about some of the players on the bubble.

“We’ll still look at some guys, and try to see some guys that are gonna make a bid to make the club,” Carroll said.

Stay on this page all evening for live stats, updates and commentary: