Juan Corona: Wanted ‘armed and dangerous’ gang member goes by street name ‘Little Sin’

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

An ‘armed and dangerous’ gang member known to use drugs and get paranoid while he’s high — is on the run in Yakima County.

Juan Corona – a.k.a. ‘Little Sin’ – is breaking probation after he was convicted of:

Unlawful imprisonment

Illegally having a gun

Harassment with threats to kill

Multiple ‘no contact order’ violations

He also has a bench warrant in Yakima County after he was arrested for meth, bailed out of jail and disappeared.

Department of Corrections officers say he’s possibly linked to several more violent crimes in the Lower Valley area.

He’s full of ink, including tattoos covering his chest and stomach and the numbers ‘1’ and ‘4’ on his forearms.

He’s 31 years old, 5’7” and weighs 172 pounds.

DOC officers think he’s hiding out in Yakima County and has ties to Yakima and Wapato.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).