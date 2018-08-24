Jordan-Ellis Cheatom: Convicted drunk driver wanted after violent DUI pullover, dragging trooper with car

WANTED BY WASHINGTON STATE PATROL —

Troopers call Jordan-Ellis Cheatom a ‘grave danger’ to the community and a flight risk.

Troopers say they pulled him over for running a red light on 4th Ave. S. after leaving a Pearl Jam concert earlier this month in Seattle.

Detectives say dash cam images show Cheatom fighting with a trooper who tried to arrest him for DUI. Detectives say he jumped in his car — dragging the trooper across four lanes of busy traffic. “The suspect was able to put the car in drive and the trooper was drug across the lanes of 4th Ave. S. He was able to reach-in and get the car in park and separate himself from the vehicle at which time, the suspect put the car back in drive and fled the scene,” described Trooper Rick Johnson. “It’s a life a death situation for the trooper. His goal when you are getting drug is to separate yourself from this vehicle. He suffered some abrasions and I believe swelling on one of his legs, but for the most part, he’s fine.”

King County prosecutors have charged Cheatom with:

Assault in the 3rd degree,

Felony hit and run

DUI

Reckless driving

Cheatom was convicted of DUI in 2015 and also has busts for aggravated theft and criminal mischief.

He's 27 years old, 5'10" and 250 pounds.

Cheatom has ties to Nebraska and Iowa and has a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

If you know where troopers can find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit an anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).