Errold Patterson: Wanted domestic violence suspect has victim in hiding, fearing for her life

WANTED IN LAKEWOOD —

Errold Patterson is accused of attacking a woman — leaving her face bloodied and bruised, like you can see in the photos below.

He’s wanted for felony domestic violence assault and violation of a court order.

Detectives say his victim’s in hiding and can’t stop fearing for her life — until she knows he’s caught.

“He was involved in a domestic violence incident on July 13th here in Lakewood, where he punched the victim in the face, strangled her and slashed at her with a knife,” said Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler. “He’s threatened the victim several times. He’s been violating a ‘no contact order,’ so he doesn’t care much about law enforcement, or the consequences, so obviously if someone can help us figure out where he’s at, well show him those consequences.”

Patterson is 33 years old, 5’8”, weighs 220 pounds and has used his brother’s name, Tyreik, in the past.

He’s known to hangout in bars in Puyallup, Tacoma and Spanaway and has ties to Lakewood, Kent and Fircrest.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information.