× Brush fire affects homes in Beacon Hill area

Fire crews are responding to several fires in the Beacon Hill area, after a huge brush fire started on the side of I-5 NB early Friday morning.

Crews on scene of brush fire on I-5 North near Boeing Access Road. Report of two residential structures impacted. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) August 24, 2018

WSDOT cameras along I-5 showed flames racing up a hill towards nearby homes.

Fire crews were later dispatched to another brush fire and at least one house fire in the area.

Seattle fire later tweeted that one brush fire had been extinguished.

Brush fire along Military Rd. is under control, no reported injuries. Two lanes still blocked on NB-I5 while crews work to extinguish hot spots. Two structures impacted. pic.twitter.com/5RwcfNYwVm — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) August 24, 2018

Traffic cameras showed two lanes of I-5 NB closed, with drivers backed up for miles, with no indication from WSDOT on when the road will be fully re-opened.

Q13 has a crew on the scene and will have live team coverage on Q13 News This Morning.