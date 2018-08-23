WSP: Men in ‘plastic jumpsuits’ reportedly abduct 3 people, including young girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a scary kidnapping reported at Heritage Park in Olympia.

Troopers said someone called around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that five or six men wearing white plastic jumpsuits jumped out of a car, grabbed three people, including a little girl, zip tied them while they were calling for help, and then drove off.

When troopers arrived the suspects and victims were already gone.

"The suspects were dressed in a white plastic suit that you would see in a chemical plant with hoods," WSP Sgt. James Prouty told Q13 News. "We're treating it as an abduction. We have our detectives out doing canvassing searching for witnesses and were trying to get more information. That's why we're reaching out to the public to get more information on this."

Right now, the State Patrol is still looking for any information about the victims or the suspects. The number to call is (360) 704-2959 or email sistips@wsp.wa.gov

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and obtained these images.

The suspect vehicle appeared to be a red Ford pickup truck with a matching canopy and a gray and white hood. Troopers said the vehicle had Washington or Oregon license plates.

Sgt. Prouty said police do not have a name or a photo of the abducted child, so they are not able to issue an AMBER Alert.

Gov. Jay Inslee shared the patrol's alert Thursday morning.

