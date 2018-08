SEATTLE — Brown Bear Car Wash’s Annual Customer Appreciation Day couldn’t have come at a better time.

Today (Thursday, August 23), everyone can get a free car wash from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Brown Bear Tunnel locations. Find a list of those locations, here.

Brown Bear says each August they hold an Annual Customer Appreciation Day as a way to say “thank you” to all of their customers.

After nearly five days of smoky skies, getting your car cleaned for FREE sounds pretty amazing.