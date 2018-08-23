Stanwood-Camano teachers vote to authorize strike if no contract agreement reached by Aug. 31

STANWOOD, Wash. — Stanwood-Camano teachers voted Thursday to authorize their bargaining team to call a strike if a tentative contract agreement is not reached when their current pact expires Aug. 31.

The first day of the strike would be Sept. 4, the first day of classes.

The teachers’ union, the Stanwood-Camano Education Association, said that like other districts, the Stanwood-Camano School District is receiving a net increase of millions of dollars in coming years because of the state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision, which ordered the state to increase K-12 funding.

“For Stanwood-Camano this amounts to more than $9 million, most of which is for an educator salary correction,” the teachers’ union said in a news release.

Stanwood-Camano district administrators have no excuse for not negotiating the significant pay raises that teachers need, Stanwood-Camano Education Association President Nyda Goldstein said.

Educators in some 30 school districts across Washington already have negotiated double-digit percentage pay raises this summer, the news release said.