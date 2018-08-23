So much for the fresh air? Smoky conditions return to areas of Puget Sound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Where did the clear sky go?

Air conditions improved Thursday -- people could actually seek blue sky over Seattle -- but by Thursday night smoke was moving back into the Puget Sound region.

"Northwesterly flow aloft will bring some smoke down from the fires on Vancouver Island Friday," the National Weather Service in Seattle said, "but not nearly as bad as the last few days."

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said smoke from the wildfire on the Olympic Peninsula was also spreading across the area.

By 8 p.m. Thursday, air quality in the Seattle-Duwamish area had already deteriorated into the "unhealthy" category. And people from Olympia northward reported smoky conditions again.

The Washington Department of Ecology's Air Quality Monitoring Website showed some red dots (unhealthy) in the Seattle region and orange dots (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups). Click here to go see the air quality in your area.