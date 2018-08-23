× Shoreline suspect shot by King Co. officer

A King County law enforcement officer shot a suspect early Thursday morning while trying to serve a warrant in Shoreline.

It is unclear if the suspect survived.

This happened on the 19000 block of 16th Ave. NE, not far from NE Perkins Way. The King County Sheriff’s office says a SWAT team arrived to serve a warrant, and some time after that the suspect was shot.

No officers were injured.

